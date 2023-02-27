HONOLULU (KHON2) — This Sunday, March 3 is the King’s Runner 10k.

The run will be returning to the streets of Honolulu and will require several road closures in the area.

According to the Honolulu Marathon, around 4,000 people have already registered for the event.

Expect closures in Downtown, Kakaako and Ala Moana from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For a full list of traffic advisories, click here.

Walk-in registration is available at the Hawaii Convention Center this Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4.

Packet pick up and late entry registration at Hawaii Convention Center:

Friday, March 3, 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 4 – 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The 10k starts at Thomas Square in Honolulu at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 5.