Road closures in Aiea due to early-morning crash

Local News
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kamehameha Hwy., eastbound left turn lane onto Kaonohi St. and Kaonohi St., southbound onto Kamehameha Hwy. are closed due to an early morning crash.

According to police, the crash occurred a little after 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

HPD says, a truck was driving eastbound on Kaonohi st. when the driver flipped over and crashed into a electric box.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Drive with caution in the area.

