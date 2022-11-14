HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you think there’s a lot of roadwork going on, you are not alone. It’s frustrating for Oahu drivers, and officials said there are more projects in the works.

You don’t have to venture too far on Oahu to come across some type of lane closure. There is ongoing roadwork for the rail project, and a list of road improvements everywhere else. The state Department of Transportation website has a long list of projects for the week. Some drivers say it’s a bit much.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“Very bad,” said Keinn Guina, a Makiki resident.

“How bad?” asked KHON2.

“Like 10 out of 10 bad, over maybe. It’s just a never ending construction work for roads that never get really fixed,” said Guina.

“It’s definitely been as bad as it has since COVID started. This is the worst I’ve seen it since then,” said Nick Rhodes, an Aiea resident.

State and city officials say the number of ongoing projects is not any more than the usual. Drivers may have gotten used to the times during the pandemic when there weren’t as many. The agency for the rail project actually has a big one coming up that can cause major traffic jams.

HART plans to start another major road project after the Thanksgiving weekend. On Nov. 28, Dillingham Boulevard will only have one lane open each way between Mokauea Street and Waiakamilo Road.

HART says lane closures will be 24-7 and there will be no breaks during the holidays. That is different from other projects that will stop during the holiday season.

“They’re going to stop work for Christmas and Thanksgiving. For Christmas it’s going to be Dec. 19 to Jan. 2 they’re not gonna be working and they’re not gonna be working through the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Joey Manahan, spokesman for HART.

To help ease the traffic around the holiday season, the city also plans to take away street parking around the malls.

“Be aware around the malls, look for the no parking if you normally use the parking on the side streets and on the streets. There will be some restrictions,” said Roger Morton, director of the city Department of Transportation Services.

Morton adds that the city is also ramping up for more road work next year as it tries to use up federal funds.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“Most of the focus on all the projects that we have are safety. We’re not increasing capacity but we’re trying to make our streets safer for other motorists and for pedestrians,” Morton said.