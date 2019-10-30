Road closures for annual Veterans Day Parade in Kapaa Town

KAUAI (KHON2) – The annual Veterans Day Parade will be held in Kapaa Town on Saturday, Nov. 2, starting at 9:30 a.m. from Makaha Road to the Kapa‘a Beach Park.

To accommodate the event, Kuhio Highway will be closed from the north entrance of the Kapaa Bypass Road (near Otsuka’s) to Makaha Road (near All Saints’ Episcopal Church). The road closure will start from around 9 a.m. until the conclusion of the parade. During the closure, traffic will be diverted to the Kapa‘a Bypass Road.

Officers will be manning the closures and directing traffic flow. Normal contra-flow on Kuhio Highway will not be affected.

Additionally, all bus stops on Kuhio Highway between Makaha Road and Niu Street will not operate until the road reopens. Bus riders are advised to utilize alternate bus stops to get to their destinations.

All motorists should allow additional travel time as traffic delays are expected.