Road closures announced for East Maui bridge studies

File – Map of bridge project sites where crews will conduct environmental compliance studies for the improvement of the Waikakoi and South Wailua bridges in East Maui starting on Thursday, Jan. 28. (Maui County)

HANA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Public Works (DPW) announced that portions of Hana Highway will be closed at night starting Sunday, Feb. 7, through Friday, Feb. 12, so crews can safely conduct on-site engineering studies on the South Wailua and Waikakoi bridges.

DPW workers will be evaluating roadway conditions on the bridges — located at mile markers 45.5 and 44.7 on Hana Highway — between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. on designated workdays. The roadway will be impassible while crews are on-site but will reopen when work is not being performed.

The 110-year-old bridges will be assessed to determine if rehabilitation or replacement is best suited to mitigate deterioration and load capacity deficiencies. South Wailua Bridge has a current posted load restriction of 9 tons while Waikakoi Bridge has a restriction of 12 tons.

Waikakoi Bridge in East Maui on Feb. 2, 2021. (Maui County)

South Wailua Bridge in East Maui on Feb. 2, 2021. (Maui County)

The bridge improvement project is meant to “maintain a safe and functional road for the community,” according to the Office of Mayor Mike Victorino.

Residents can share concerns and gather more information by emailing Ty Takeno at ty.takeno@co.maui.hi.us or calling (808)-270-7745.