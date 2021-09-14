Woman critically hospitalized after moped collides with SUV in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 43-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition on Tuesday, Sept. 14, after her moped collided with an SUV near 1260 Punchbowl St.

According to City and County officials, northbound lanes of Punchbowl Street between S. King and Beretania streets were closed from 8:02 a.m. to 9:21 a.m.

Police said the moped rider exited the Queen’s Medical Center driveway, turned left onto Punchbowl Street and collided with the SUV.

The collision caused the 43-year-old woman to fall to the ground and hit her head, police said, while the driver of the SUV was uninjured.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said officials responded to the scene around 7:40 a.m. before they transported the woman to a trauma hospital.

Motorists were advised to use alternate routes while the road closure was in effect. EMS initially reported the woman was in her 50s, police later said she was 43 years old.