HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu has announced a road closure.

The closure is impacting Lulani Street in Kahaluʻu area.

According to officials, Lulani Street at Ahuimanu Road is closed.

The closure was prompted by a fire call. The Honolulu Fire Department is on the scene.

Officials are asking that drivers avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

If motorists must be in the area, then officials are asking drivers to expect delays, use caution and exercise patience while emergency responders deal with the situation.