Road closure prompted as wind causes flag pole to fall at Honolulu Police Department headquarters

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A road closure was prompted on S. Beretania Street in front of the main Honolulu station on Friday, December 20.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the closure was due to emergency repair work. HPD said that a flag pole fell due to the wind.

Luckily, no one was hurt and no vehicles were damaged. Instead, it landed on trees.

Two lanes of S. Beretania Street will remain closed during the repairs.

The 2 makai most lanes fronting the Main Police Station (801 S. Beretania St) will be closed for emergency repair work.

-left a message with fire department to ask if the HPD flag pole fell due to wind 4:53 p.m.

EMERGENCY WORK IS UNDERWAY TO FIX A FLAG POLE THAT FELL IN FRONT OF THE HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT HEADQUARTERS. IT LANDED ON TREES. NO ONE WAS HURT AND NO VEHICLES WERE DAMAGED...BUT TWO LANES OF BERETANIA STREET WILL BE CLOSED DURING THE REPAIRS.

{###}