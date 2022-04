HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is a road closure on Seaside Avenue from Lauula Street to Kuhio Avenue due to an uprooted tree leaning in Waikiki.

The road closure was announced at 9:16 a.m. Sunday, April 3.

Police suggest to avoid the area.