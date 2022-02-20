Road closure on Kamehameha Highway at Halekou Road after accident pins man in vehicle

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kamehameha Highway heading towards Kahuku at Halekou Road has been closed due to a two-car accident that involved a 77-year-old man in critical condition.

Honolulu EMS reported having done life-saving treatment to the man after he was pinned in his vehicle when the accident happened at around 4:15 p.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to the scene and used rescue tools to free the occupant by 4:44 p.m.

The man was immediately transported to the hospital by EMS.

EMS said two other people were involved in the incident, a 46-year-old male in serious condition and a 70-year-old female in stable condition.

It is currently unknown what caused the incident and when the closure will end.

