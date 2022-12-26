HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu County officials have alerted the public that Kalanianaʻole Highway is closed.

The closure is in both directions due to a vehicle collision.

It impacts the area between Hanauma Bay and Lānaʻi Lookout.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, two people were injured in the incident that occurred around 7:40 p.m.

A 79-year-old female is in serious condition while an 84-year-old man was found dead at the scene.

EMS administered advanced life support for the female who was in the vehicle when it hit a guardrail. They also worked on the death pronouncement for the male passenger.