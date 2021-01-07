Road closure on Ala Wai Boulevard

File – Honolulu police closed Ala Wai Boulevard by Niu Street due to a motor vehicle accident around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police closed Ala Wai Boulevard by Niu Street due to a motor vehicle accident around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Honolulu Emergency Medical officials said, the collision involved a bicyclist and that a 26-year-old man has been taken to a trauma hospital in critical condition.

Traffic is being diverted onto Niu Street.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.