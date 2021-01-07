Road closure on Ala Wai Boulevard

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

File – Honolulu police closed Ala Wai Boulevard by Niu Street due to a motor vehicle accident around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police closed Ala Wai Boulevard by Niu Street due to a motor vehicle accident around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Honolulu Emergency Medical officials said, the collision involved a bicyclist and that a 26-year-old man has been taken to a trauma hospital in critical condition.

Traffic is being diverted onto Niu Street.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories