Road closure on Ala Wai Boulevard

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police closed Ala Wai Boulevard by Niu Street due to a motor vehicle accident around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7.
Honolulu Emergency Medical officials said, the collision involved a bicyclist and that a 26-year-old man has been taken to a trauma hospital in critical condition.
Traffic is being diverted onto Niu Street.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
