HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday, Oct. 24, a 911 call came into the Honolulu Police Department at around 7:28 p.m.

The call took HPD personnel to Electric Beach in the Nanakuli area.

According to HPD’s Vehicular Homicide Section, a 58-year-old adult female moped driver was involved in a critical incident.

Police reported that the 58-year-old moped driver was exiting Electric Beach Park. When she did this, she crossed both of the eastbound lanes of Farrington Highway.

This caused the moped to traverse the grass center median and proceeded to cross the two westbound lanes of Farrington Highway, said police.

HPD said the 58-year-old female moped driver then entered the westbound lanes of Farrington Highway which caused her to enter into the path of travel of a westbound vehicle on Farrington Highway.

She was then struck leading the 58-year-old moped driver to collide, said police, and be ejected from the moped onto the roadway.

According to HPD personnel, a witness reported that the 58-year-old female moped driver appeared to cut across the roadway without looking.

The moped driver was then taken to a local area hospital by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel in critical condition.

HPD said the moped driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The 41-year-old male motorist and the 41-year-old female passenger were not injured and remained at the scene of this collision, according to HPD personnel.

The 41-year-old male motorist did not have any signs of indicia, said police.

HPD said an investigation is ongoing.

At the time of the collision, the westbound lanes of Farrington Highway were closed and eastbound lanes were being contra flowed near the Kahe Power Plant.