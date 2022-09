HONOLULU (KHON2) — A police investigation involving weapons is open according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Emergency Medical Services reported on Friday, Sept. 2 around 4:10 p.m. that a male in his fifties has died after suffering multiple stab wounds.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Mott Smith Drive is closed from Clio Street to Nehoa Street, according to HPD.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.