HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police Department has reported lane closures on the H1 eastbound lanes by the Waimalu off.

HPD said four lanes are currently closed due to the multi-vehicle crash.

Drive with caution, and expect delays, HPD said.

HPD, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Fire Department are all on scene.

According to EMS, two ambulances responded to the crash and transported three patients to the hospital.

One woman, estimated to be around 70-years-old in serious condition, two men, also estimated to be around 70 and 60 years old with minor injuries and another man who refused service, according to EMS.

This is an ongoing investigation.