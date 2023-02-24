KHON2
HPD honolulu police lights siren
Posted: Feb 24, 2023 / 02:35 PM HST
Updated: Feb 24, 2023 / 03:20 PM HST
HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Honolulu Police Department, Hihimanu Street was closed between Mokulama and Kakaina Street due to a vehicle accident on Friday, Feb. 24.
HPD has since then reopened the road.
