WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — On Maui, the kona low system storm is wreaking havoc.

Maui County Officials announced that the Kaupō /Kīpahulu area which is about a mile east of Kaupō Gulch has been washed out due to the storm

Residents and visitors are asked to use caution and avoid the area.

Signs have been placed from Kipahulu to ‘Ulupalakua to indicate the closure.