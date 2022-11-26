HONOLULU (KHON2) — Parts of the Islands saw impacts from high surf on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Waves crashed onto roads on Hawaii Island and a popular attraction was forced to shut down for the day on Oahu.

“Look at these waves coming in,” said Hilo resident Demian Barrios. “You know, the road crews got their road, they got their work cut out for ’em, uh? “All this water and all these rocks and everything washing up on the road.”

Some vendors and customers at the Hilo Farmers Market bounced between feeling blessed and feeling stressed.

“Coming down the road, I saw the waves break over the shoreline and onto the road, it was quite a sight, it was rather beautiful but I didn’t realize it was gonna affect the roads today,” said Christian Louis with Wynwood Farms.

“It really looks violent,” Ellen Hocker said, “it, the waves are very high and they’re crashing over the parking lot.”

Hawaii Island police closed Bayfront Highway and Kamehameha Avenue. The high surf on Oahu forced Hanauma Bay to close on Saturday — full refunds will be given to folks who made online reservations.

The waters looked rough and empty at Makapuu Beach.

“It’s gigantic and stormy, northeast; it’s, like, an interesting direction. So, it feels like we’re on the North Shore. There’s a lot of energy; it’s fun.” Brooke Hoffman, Kalihi Valley resident

“Enjoy it from shore, like, take a lot of pictures, enjoy the energy; but I wouldn’t go in the water if you’re not like really, really experienced,” Hoffman said.

There was a similar vibe from veteran body boarders just down the road at Sandy Beach, but they still had their fun.

“Cause there’s fat barrels,” Pearl City resident Paul Chapman said, “and there’s sick pits!”

They still had a message to those who are not very experienced in the water.

“Safer beaches down the road,” Ewa resident Manuel Aragon said.

“Safer beaches down the road and get out. Go back to, just, go back to someplace safer; it’s much better.” Paul Chapman, Pearl City resident

“When in doubt, don’t go out,” is a familiar saying for those born and raised in the islands; but it is good to know that it resonates with keiki as well.

“I would check with the lifeguard and see if it’s good enough for your kids to swim,” said Juanito Boswell-Agooo. “And if I were you, I wouldn’t go in the water. A lot of barrel waves and waves that kind of make me scared.”

Honolulu Ocean Safety personnel patrolled Sandy’s on land and in the water on Saturday, and beachgoers had a message to them.

“Thank you very much,” Chapman said.

“Yep,” Aragon agreed.

“Thanks for your help. Especially the guy on the jet ski, that’s pretty sick,” Chapman said.

Oahu lifeguards made 2120 total preventative actions on Saturday while 68 people needed to be rescued at Sandy’s.