HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lahaina Fish Company is temporarily closed after the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) gave them a red placard on July 26 due to a cockroach infestation. The restaurant must remain closed until DOH does a follow-up inspection and all violations are fixed.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 1.

During a routine inspection on July 22, the DOH inspector saw roaches in the kitchen storage space and downstairs bar areas. The establishment was cited for the following:

Presence of pests, food debris and grease accumulation

Improper cold-holding temperatures

Improper protection of food from cross contamination

Since Lahaina Fish Company had completed professional pest control treatments, DOH issued a yellow “Conditional Pass” placard after their inspector advised them to complete more treatments and to clean the areas that provide food and shelter for pests.

The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) issued a red placard and immediately shut down Lahaina Fish Company due to a cockroach infestation. (Courtesy: DOH)

However, during a follow-up inspection on July 26, the DOH inspector found significant roach activity, food debris and grease buildup after doing a thorough examination of the cookline. Due to the amount of roach activity, the restaurant was closed to the public and a red placard was posted.

DOH is requiring Lahaina Fish Company to take the following corrective actions before their next follow-up:

Increase the frequency of pest control treatments and continue monitoring juvenile/adult populations in order to eradicate the roach infestation

Send pest control invoices and a pest treatment plan to the district inspector

Deep clean all areas to remove food debris and grease build up

DOH said the previous critical violations for cold holding and cross contamination have been corrected.

KHON2 reached out to Lahaina Fish Company but did not receive a response at the time of this publication.

Click here to review all food inspection reports.