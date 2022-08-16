Hawaiian monk seal Right Spot gave birth to her 14th pup on Tuesday, Aug. 16, on the north shore of Oahu. Courtesy of Hawaii Marine Animal Response.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Marine Animal Response announced on Tuesday the birth of a new monk seal pup in Hawaii.

HMAR said monk seal “Right Spot” gave birth to her 14th pup but this is the first time she gave birth on Oahu.

Right Spot normally goes back to her home beach on Molokai.

According to HMAR, Hawaiian monk seals tend to give birth at their birth beaches around 70% of the time.

The name of the new pup will be picked out by the collaboration of HMAR and a school close by to the birth beach on the north shore.

HMAR advises the public to view with a healthy space between them and any Hawaiian monk seal.

For safety, here are some tips to remember while viewing:

NOAA recommends 150 feet of distance between mom and pup pairs to ensure that the animals are not disturbed so that we can have a healthy seal pup.

Always stay behind any ropes or fencing that have been set up and follow posted signage.

Use the zoom on your camera. If mom or pup can hear your camera, quietly move back. All of our photos are taken with a telephoto lens.

If beachgoers see a Hawaiian monk seal, they should call (888) 256-9840.