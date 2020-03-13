‘Right now it’s a very challenging time,’ businesses make changes to quell coronavirus fears

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The coronavirus has been impacting many businesses, even here locally. Therefore, some businesses are making changes to make customers feel safer.

One local restaurant, Ichiriki, has now added a new curbside pickup so that customers can take the food to go if they want.

“Right now it is a very challenging time. We are trying to make it as easy as possible for our customers to enjoy our food and feel comfortable at the same time,” said Baron Wong, an assistant manager at Ichiriki.

Ichiriki started offering this option at the beginning of the month, and Wong said it has helped them keep their business up.

“We’re doing it now based on customer demand, and it’s getting really popular. We do about 20 to 30 orders a day,” said Wong.

Murphy’s Bar and Grill, which cancelled its annual block party earlier this week due to coronavirus, also put together something similar in lieu of this for St. Patrick’s Day on Friday.

“Some friends of mine called me up and said, ‘hey why don’t you do a drive through pop up in the alleyway and sell some of of our corned beef,’ which we have an awful lot of,” said Don Murphy, Murphy’s Bar & Grill owner.

Murphy said this way, they’ll still be able to celebrate the event and raise money for the Hawaii Children’s Cancer Foundation.

“They can pull on up or drive right up, as long as they preorder everything. We can just have it ready for them, and foom, they’re out of here. Its easy,” said Murphy.

Tina Yamaki with the retail Merchants of Hawaii says businesses are having to come up with back up plans in order to bring in customers.

“They’re also taking out their pencils and erasers and redoing their budgets for this year just to accommodate what’s going on right now,” said Yamaki.

In an effort to reassure customers, Foodland said in an e-mail to customers that it’s taking measures to keep its stores clean.

That includes providing disinfectant wipes at the store’s entrance, and increased routine cleaning of their checkout counters and other high-touch areas.

Yamaki said you may start seeing e-mails like this one.

“A lot of businesses through social media, through email… telling their customers that we are being safe, we are wiping down everything, we are cleaning, you know, it’s safe to come in,” said Yamaki.

She also said the effects of the coronavirus on businesses will all depend on how long the pandemic lasts.