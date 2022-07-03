HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Bicycling League said they will be celebrating Bike Month in July with scavenger hunts, free biki rides and a variety of activities for people of all ages.
HBL stated that for Bike to Work Day on Friday, July 22 it will be having a Commuter Energizer Station.
The station will be located at the Civic Center Bike Path and Punchbowl Street behind the Hawaii State Public Library from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
HBL will be giving out free coffee, snacks, and high fives for riding your bike.
For more bike-related events visit their website.