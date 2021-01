KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) -- Big Island firefighters responded to a structure fire on Pawai Place shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2. The blaze was extinguished by 7 a.m. and no injuries have been reported.

Upon arrival, crews witnessed heavy smoke and flames emanating from the southeast corner of Laundry Two, a 4000-square-foot commercial laundry business located at 74-5596 Pawai Pl. No one was inside the metal structure, according to fire officials.