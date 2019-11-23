Richard Tajiri’s 43rd year selling fresh Christmas trees on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More fresh cut trees are popping up around the islands.

One of the biggest Christmas tree providers here in the islands is ready for the annual rush.

For the 43rd year Richard Tajiri, also known as Mr. Christmas, along with his team of helpers are back at their location behind the Varsity Building off University Avenue.

“We got all her containers coming out,” said Bert Shiosaki of Christmas Hawaii. “We’re ready. We’re ready for the mad rush”

They say the numbers trees and prices this year are similar to last year.

They also say they have the freshest trees on the island.

“Good and fresh,” said Shiosaki. “We we just got these at the end of October so that’ll keep it fresh. I was up there in September. Some other people are cutting the trees already so we like to cut it at the last minute. That way we keep it as fresh as possible.”

They have five different types of trees this year including Douglas Firs, Noble and Grand Firs, as well as Nordman and Frazier’s.

“As for size, they have everything from there little two-foot tall table toppers to this 18-foot-tall beauty. Sorry, this one isn’t for sale. But you’ll be able to check it out at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel”.

They already have a huge selection of pre-flocked trees to choose from. Everything from a light dusting, to a heavy snow.

“Some people like the snow look some people like green,” said Shiosaki. “We also have a couple different varieties of color in the trees depending on what you feel like. Some people like the snow look. Some people like green, and we also have a couple different varieties of colored trees depending on what you feel like.”