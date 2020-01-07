Richard Tajiri “Mr. Christmas” has died

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man known as Mr. Christmas here in Hawaii has died.

Richard Tajiri died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his home in Washington state after a recent illness.

His wife Paula said he was able to see all his close friends recently, and travel to Maui to visit with his mom.

She also says it was always his goal to sell Christmas trees here for 50 years.

They just made 43 so she says the family hopes to continue selling trees in his name the next 7 years.

Then they will turn over the business to some else.

She also asks that nobody be sad.

She said Richard was always happy, and he should be remembered that way.