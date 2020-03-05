Rhea Lana’s pop-up is open at Windward Mall

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Rhea Lana’s specializes in consignment of name brand clothing, toys, baby equipment and furniture for keiki and moms-to-be.

These community events help ohana stretch their family budget, while allowing them to purchase high quality children’s items at a fraction of the retail price.

The average Oahu family makes over $380 by consigning the items they no longer need.

Rhea Lana’s of Honolulu will have over 250 consignors and over 35,000 items.

Shoppers are guaranteed to find incredible deals for the fmaily – all under one roof.

Cash, Visa, Mastercard and Discover are accepted forms of payment.

Admission and parking are free.

For all the information and sale dates, go to www.honolulu.rhealana.com.