Rhea Lana’s hosts consignment event to help families in need

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re looking for a good bargain, a popular children’s consignment event is happening on O’ahu.

Rhea Lana’s is selling a variety of items from clothing, toys, baby equipment and furniture for keiki and parents on a budget.

The event is being held inside the former Sears space at Windward Mall. More than 22,000 items are being sold. Items that don’t get sold by the end of the week will be donated to families in need.

Shoppers can stop by the store during the following times:

Monday, Aug. 16 10 AM to 9 PM

Tuesday, Aug. 17 10 AM to 9 PM

Wednesday, Aug. 18 10 AM to 9 PM

Thursday, Aug. 19 10 AM to 9 PM

Friday, Aug. 20 10 AM to 9 PM

Saturday, Aug. 21 10 AM to 9 PM

“This was my first time ever consigning and I wanted to thank Rhea Lana’s for providing this event for local Ohanas. I was able to sell 80% of my items,” said Jamie, a seller with Rhea Lana.

The event will run until 9 p.m. on Aug. 21.