Rhea Lana hosts pop-up shop at Windward Mall

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Looking for a good deal on clothes and things for your kids?

You’ll want to check out Windward Mall.

Rhea Lana is once again having a huge pop-up event starting Saturday, Feb. 29 to March 8.

Rhea Lana is a consignment shop where you can buy new and used, but good quality clothing, toys, baby and maternity gear.

