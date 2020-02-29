Rhea Lana hosts pop-up shop at Windward Mall

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Looking for a good deal on clothes and things for your kids?
You’ll want to check out Windward Mall.
Rhea Lana is once again having a huge pop-up event starting Saturday, Feb. 29 to March 8.
Rhea Lana is a consignment shop where you can buy new and used, but good quality clothing, toys, baby and maternity gear.
