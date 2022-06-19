HONOLULU (KHON2) – Rhea Lana consignment shop returns to Pearlridge Center to help families save money on items for their keiki.

The sale is from Sunday, June 19 to Saturday, June 25 in the former Toys R Us location next to Big City Diner.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Parents can buy new or gently used baby clothes, furniture, books at a good price.

For parents that are done with their baby items, and children’s toys, they can put them up for consignment at Rhea Lana. If the item sells, the family will get money. If the item does not sell, it is donated.

When the sale days are over, Rhea Lana allows foster families to shop through the donations for free.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

This time Rhea Lana partnered with Partners in Development Foundation & Catholic Charities Hawaii.

To go the the consignment shop tickets are available at the Rhea Lana eventbrite website.