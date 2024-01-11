HONOLULU (KHON2) – With over 3,000 different designs, and get this, even the creation of Aloha Fridays and partnerships with well recognized brands across the globe, Reyn Spooner is stepping into nearly 70 years of inspiring the world with Aloha Shirts.

To find out more about Aloha shirts and the history and influence of Reyn Spooner, we are here with the Vice President of Retail Operations, Jason Zambuto.

If you don’t mind sharing a little of the history of Reyn Spooner and how you guys evolved over the nearly 70 years.

“Yes. The brand was founded by Reyn McCullough in Catalina Island and he loved both men shirting, but also loved the islands,” said Zambuto.

“So, he wanted to start a shirt company that was a Pacific version of Brooks Brothers and GANT. So, he decided to pick his family up and move to Hawaii. He found Ruth Spooner on Waikiki beach who was sewing swim suites and they started the company now known as Reyn Spooner. A number a different details that he identified made the shirt iconic over the years from the button down collar to the match plackets, etc. It has now become a shirt that has become synonymous with the world’s most collected Aloha Shirts.”

And I think that’s actually a great point.

It becomes a collectable item and when you speak of unique designs and themes, such as South Park and Star Wars, MLB, NFL, and even different schools, how do you build those relationships?

“Giving people the ability to wear Aloha in their lifestyle, whether it will be Aloha Friday, Casual Friday, or even on an everyday basis to the office, is something that we have been blessed with over the years,” said Zambuto.

“Now the partnerships to connect with people whether it be a sports team that people like, a sports team that they hate, or even a college/university that they attended, or just some sort of an infinity that they have whether it be Star Wars or South Park as you mentioned, is a great way to connect with customers and we’ve had the luxury of being able to make some good partnerships over the years to help our customers collect even more shirts.”

You know, there wouldn’t be any beautiful wearable art if there wasn’t any beautiful artist to create them.

So, we are here with Carole Amrhein who is Textile Artist and Graphic Designer for Reyn Spooner.

For you as the artist, how do you make sure you don’t lose the Aloha Spirit in your designs?

“Well, as an artist, and I think I speak for all the artists that work at Reyn Spooner, research is paramount to whatever design we do,” said Amrhein.

“And I have an example here, a design that was done by one of our artists for the Honolulu Marathon and the research involved he playing, the musicians that are playing along the marathon route. And as far as infusing Aloha, we got the lei that is weaving throughout the pattern, we got the fireworks, and the beautiful view of Waikiki which came together for a beautiful, beautiful print.”

Reyn Spooner actually has a brand new design in honor of the upcoming Chinese New Year, the year of the Dragon.

