Reward offered after Maui man’s SUV is set on fire by fireworks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police have opened an arson investigation after a Maui man’s car was set on fire by fireworks this New Year’s Eve.

Terry Pratt’s SUV is full of soot and melted glass. He said it is a total loss.

“The steering wheel is just completely melted, the gear shift is completely melted, the dash is completely melted,” said Pratt.

He said it was luckily his roommates were home on New Years Eve and were able to realize quickly, there was a fire.

“One of my roommates went out with a water hose and started spraying it down which apparently kept it from reaching the fence and then possibly the house,” said Pratt.

He said police later told him the fire was started by fireworks.

“To find out that it was fireworks, you know that somebody just basically opened the back door of the truck and threw two fireworks into the truck,” said Pratt. “From what police have said, the types that they are, they’re those kind of cone (ones), that you usually light out in the street and just shoot up a bunch of sparks.”

He said the SUV wasn’t locked but it was parked in their driveway.

“It’s parked pretty close to our fence. It’s parked pretty close to the house. Had the roommate not been there, had the police officers not gotten there as quickly as they had, it could have gone up, and we’d be talking about real loss, other than just a vehicle,” said Pratt.

He’s offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who has any information that could lead to an arrest.

“Whoever did it, shouldn’t get away with it. I mean they could have caused some real problems,” said Pratt. “They could have burned down the house. It could have caused some loss of life.”

If you have any information on this incident, you can contact Maui police at (808) 244-6400.