HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, Governor Josh Green M.D. signed his first proclamation in ‘ōlelo Hawai‘i recognizing ‘Aha Pūnana Leo for its efforts to revitalize and normalize Hawaiian as one of the State of Hawai‘i’s official languages.

The governor also proclaimed ‘Aha Pūnana Leo Week and February as Mahina ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i meaning Hawaiian Language Month.

“I invite the people of Hawai‘i to join me in raising awareness about Hawaiian language revitalization and supporting initiatives toward renormalizing a thriving Hawaiian language in all aspects of our society,” said Governor Green.

‘APL Proclamation Assets (Courtesy DTL, Hawaii LLC 2023)

‘Aha Pūnana Leo started 40 years ago in 1983, and have demonstrated a vision of “E Ola Ka ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i” meaning the Hawaiian language shall live on. The intention is to lay a foundation for school systems and communities to carry out their everyday life in ‘ōlelo Hawai‘i.

“Here we are returning our language into our school system as the medium of instruction and education from kindergarten to high school and beyond into the college system,” said ‘Aha Pūnana Leo founding board member Larry Kimura.

