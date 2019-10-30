Reverse Job Fair allows people to interview employers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — State agencies held a reverse job fair Tuesday at the State Capitol.

The job fair is for adults with disabilities.

Each job seeker set up a table with a presentation board that showcased their interests, strengths and abilities.

Then prospective employers visited their booths.

“I feel great doing this, said job candidate Dane Sakata. “This is my first time. I was actually nervous at first. But now I’m not. I’m actually happy I’m doing this.

“But finding folks that have disabilities and that are willing to work,” said employer Lina Lee. “They come to work on time all the time which is the least I can ask for. But even more than that they change our culture.”

There were 93 employers and 77 candidates at today’s job fair.