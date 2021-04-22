Reusable takeout container pilot program launching in May at select restaurants

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Zero Waste Oahu is launching a reusable takeout container pilot program next month in the Haleiwa area.

The pilot program is called “Full Cycle Takeout.” It will work similar to borrowing a book from a library.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

People would sign up and then be able to take-out food using a reusable container with the program at participating restaurants. The they will have a certain amount of time to bring the container back at drop off stations, or else they will be charged for the container.

Photo Courtesy: Zero Waste Oahu

Nicole Chatterson, Executive Director of Zero Waste Oahu, said they are hoping the program will encourage people to turn to reusable containers rather than one-time use containers to help decrease the island’s carbon footprint.

“By making something that can be used hundreds and hundreds of times, we’re minimizing that footprint and that’s the goal of this program, as well as preventing waste from accumulating in our incinerators and our landfills,” said Chatterson.

The program starts on May 10. For more information and to sign up, people can visit their website here.