HONOLULU(KHON2) — Christmas is winding down and the gifts have been unwrapped, but for some the shopping isn’t over yet. Many will head back to malls and shopping centers Tuesday, December 26th to take advantage of deep discounts and return gifts. Here’s what you need to know before you go.

The day after Christmas is long considered one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Thousands are expected to flock to stores and malls for deep discounts and gift returns.

Mike Luczag, a South Carolina resident visiting the island Mike Luczag, said he always recalls malls being crowded after the holiday.

“Yea, it’s packed,” Luczag added. “Cause you get the gifts you don’t want. When I was younger, I’d get the gifts, like sweaters or whatever, take them home get the money and then spend it on something.”

Tina Yamaki, Retail Merchants of Hawaii president, said savvy shoppers want to take advantage of the post holiday sales that kick off December 26th.

“It’s that sweater that doesn’t fit or, ‘What the heck were they thinking when they gave me this?'” Yamaki said. “And they want to return and get something they want because it’s all on sale and can get more bang for my buck.”

She said seasonal items, like winter clothes and jackets, and anything Christmas related will likely be on sale.

But shoppers should expect long lines at registers with people doing returns.

According to Salesforce data, the return rate will go up 20% in the weeks after Christmas into the new year, and an estimated $131 billion in holiday gifts will be returned.

There are a few things to remember if you plan on doing any returns.

“Do you have a gift receipt? Because that’s the number on thing a lot of stores are going to be looking at,” Yamaki explained. “You need that gift receipt. You have to have the tag still on it. A lot of return policies are until the end of January, some are not. So you really got to look at what the store policy is when you are returning.”

She said that includes online returns as well because everyone is different. Without a receipt some stores may only offer a store credit or exchange.

For those eager to use a gift card, Federal law states the card cannot expire for five years from the date of activation. Dale Dixon, Better Business Bureau chief innovation officer, said you should still check the fine print.

“It’s important, number one, to know the expiration date of that gift card. Put it in the place so you don’t lose it and are reminded to use it,” he said.

They also warn about online scams involving gift cards.

“If you go to a store website, and you initiate the purchase that’s one thing that is legit,” Dixon explained. “But if you’re just contacted out-of-the-blue and asked to provide payment for something via gift card, 100% that is a scam so avoid those at all cost.”