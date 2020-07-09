Retired police officer sentenced 10 years for trying to sexually entice a teenage boy

This photo was part of the government’s evidence. Goeas sent the photo to the undercover cop who posed as a young teenage male.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Federal court sentenced a Waipahu man to 10 years in prison and 15 years of supervised release on Wednesday, July 8.

Retired police officer 63-year-old James Dean Kalani Goeas attempted to entice a 13-year-old boy with sex, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

According to court documents and the information that was presented in court on March 23 and March 24, 2019, Goeas engaged in a series of online chats and texts with who he thought was a 13-year-old boy.

That ‘boy’ turned out to be an undercover agent.

During their conversations, he arranged to meet the ‘teenage boy’ at Maukalani Park. When he arrived at the park on March 24, agents arrested him. During his arrest, agents found condoms and lubricating gel in his car.

During a post-arrest statement, Goeas admitted that he engaged in sexual conduct with young boys on multiple occasions.

Latest Stories on KHON2