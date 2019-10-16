Retired Police Chief Louis Kealoha files for divorce

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Retired Police Chief Louis Kealoha has filed for divorce against his wife, Katherine, a former deputy prosecutor.

Louis’ attorney, Rustam Barbee says divorce papers were filed Tuesday afternoon, October 15. The couple was convicted in June of corruption and obstruction of justice.

They’re also scheduled to go on trial in January for bank fraud and identity theft.

Katherine has been in custody at the Federal Detention Fenter since the conviction.

Louis is out on bail.