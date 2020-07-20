Retired Honolulu Police Maj. Gary Dias dies at 69

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Retired Honolulu Police Major Gary Dias died in his Hawaii Kai home on Friday, July 17, his family confirmed. He was 69.

He had been hospitalized in January after a heart attack and was undergoing treatment for his continuing battle with kidney and heart disease.

Dias was a familiar face in the news during the 1980s and 1990s. He headed the homicide details and hostage negotiation team at the Honolulu Police Department. Dias was with the department from 1971 through 1998.

After he retired from HPD, he worked as the director for security and emergency preparedness for the queen’s medical center until he retired in 2017.

He was born on December 1, 1950, and was raised in Honolulu.

Due to the pandemic, services are pending.

