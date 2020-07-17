HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) – On July 16, a 56-year old retired police officer turned himself to the Hawaii Police Department.
Brian Miller of Hilo was arrested for a grand jury indictment that alleges tampering with a witness, retaliating against a witness, terroristic threatening in the second degree and harassment.
All charges stem from a May 14, 2019 incident in Hilo.
Miller was released after posting $50,000 bail.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday July 21st at 11:00 a.m. in Kona Circuit Court.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Russian hackers target COVID vaccine research
- Retired Hawaii Island police officer arrested after grand jury indictment
- Kupuna Life: This podcaster shares her Wild Wisdom
- HDOT selects providers for airport thermal screening equipment
- Bars face strict COVID-19 protocol enforcement