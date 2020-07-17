Retired Hawaii Island police officer arrested after grand jury indictment

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) – On July 16, a 56-year old retired police officer turned himself to the Hawaii Police Department.

Brian Miller of Hilo was arrested for a grand jury indictment that alleges tampering with a witness, retaliating against a witness, terroristic threatening in the second degree and harassment.

All charges stem from a May 14, 2019 incident in Hilo.

Miller was released after posting $50,000 bail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday July 21st at 11:00 a.m. in Kona Circuit Court.

