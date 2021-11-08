Retailers warn of shortages due to shipping delays as holiday shopping season approaches

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At Razor Concepts at Pearlridge Center the store is hoping one of its most popular items, Pokemon cards, will arrive by Black Friday. It’s an item they ordered back in February.

“The problem with the Pokemon cards is they sell so fast. You just can’t order enough of them,” said Douglas Simmons, general manager of Razor Concepts. “One of the things you have to do is just hope for the best on that since we did put some back orders in, they are slowly coming in, but we have to hold some stock when they do come in to make sure they have that for gifts.”

Razor Concepts isn’t alone in experiencing shipping struggles.

“I still have so much stuff that’s just stuck on container ships all over the place,” said April Hail, owner of Keiki Kaukau.

The local toy maker isn’t expecting its shipment until after Christmas.

“It’s a little stressful because it’s not only not knowing if I have products for customers, but it creates storage issues, and everything’s backed up and financing and all that,” Hail said.

With the delays in mind, Eden In Love is gearing up for extended sales to accommodate customers’ needs.

“Right now things are always up in the air as far as shipping goes, so we are bringing in new product, but the date to come is TBD so hopefully by Black Friday,” said Alyssa Han, creative director for Eden In Love. “If not, the holidays, we want to still excite costumers all year long though. If it does arrive in December we’ll obviously throw out an awesome sale then too.”

Holiday shopping has already begun, with customers not waiting until the last minute.

“We have seen a lot of stores who had Christmas decorations up since I believe early October, and I just went to some of these stores again and they’re flying off the shelves,” said Tina Yamaki, president of Retail Merchants of Hawaii. “I mean the inventory, people are buying for Christmas already.”

Retailers say buy early and don’t wait until it’s too late this holiday season.

“If you see it the day you come in, get it and don’t put it on hold,” Simmons said, “because once we sell out we definitely won’t be able to get it in for a few months.”