HONOLULU (KHON2) — A bill that would make Kalihi Valley the first neighborhood on Oahu to have restricted parking zones is on its way to the mayor’s desk.

The Relating to Restricted Parking Zones bill was introduced by Councilmembers Tyler Dos Santos-Tam and Radiant Cordero.

Since 2017, a pilot program was been tested in three areas and allowed residents and guests to park on neighborhood streets overnight by displaying decals on their cars. On Wednesday, Oct. 4, Honolulu City Council passed a measure to make it permanent.

“This has been a longstanding struggle for parts of Kalihi Valley. Residents have been asking for this for six years,” said Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam. “Not only were we able to ease Kalihi Valley’s parking problems, we were able to create a framework for other communities to seek relief. RPZs won’t be right for every neighborhood, but they will provide relief for the most egregious situations.”

However, concerns were raised about who would implement and enforce this program.

“Department of Transportation Services in implementing the program and now we going to enforcement, HPD. I just worry about what we’re doing,” said Honolulu City Councilmember Calvin Say. “How much more would you like to add more responsibilities on a police force that is over extended itself by the requirements of the state and county as far as enforcing our laws.”

The annual fee for a residential or visitor permit will be $125 per vehicle. The measure now goes to the mayor’s desk for his signature.