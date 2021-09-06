Restoration efforts for Queen Kapiolani statue in Waikiki to be done again

Queen Kapiolani Statue in Waikiki, Honolulu, Hawaii, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A recent conservation of the Queen Kapiolani Statue in Waikiki isn’t going exactly as planned.

The city’s Office and Culture of the Arts says over the past few weeks, the Queen’s dress began to show discoloration.

They checked with contractor RLA Conservation.

RLA Conservation believes it’s a compatibility  issue between the paint and lacquer.

They’ll return later this month to redo the queen’s dress using different products.

The life-size statue is located near the Kapiolani Bandstand.

It was created by Holly Young in 2001.

