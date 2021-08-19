Restaurateur Roy Yamaguchi offers UH students insider’s look at the food service industry in new lecture class

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A world-renowned restauranteur is sharing his knowledge with up-and-coming chefs.

Roy Yamaguchi is joining the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Shidler College of Business as a lecturer in the upcoming fall semester.

Yamaguchi’s restaurant entrepreneurship course is designed to give students an insider’s look at the food service industry. Attending students are also set to learn how to create a menu, financial and business tactics and marketing.

The chef-turned-instructor has 10 restaurants across the state and is the first chef from Hawaii to be honored with the prestigious James Beard “Best Pacific Northwest Chef” Award.

