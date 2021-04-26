Restaurants team up with Lanakila Meals on Wheels for fundraiser to help Hawaii’s seniors

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This year’s annual “The Good Table” fundraising event returns this summer with some of Oahu’s top restaurants crafting off-the-menu courses with proceeds benefiting seniors.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus concerns, the Lanakila Meals on Wheels team will have meals delivered to the customers’ homes as part of this year’s theme: “The Good Table: Special Delivery.”

With limited quantities available, these special meals can be purchased online starting Friday, April 30, to be delivered from June 7 to 11. Visit thegoodtable.org to make a purchase. (Note: The link will not be active until Friday.)

For the 13th consecutive year, world-renowned Chef Alan Wong will co-chair the fundraiser to help Lanakila Meals on Wheels continue delivering meals to those in need in our community.

“The past year has been difficult for many – especially our seniors,” Lori Lau, Director of Lanakila Meals on Wheels, said in a statement on Monday, April 26. “Before COVID-19, approximately 60,000 seniors on Oahu are struggling to make ends meet and 34% of seniors in Hawaii live alone. These numbers are likely higher now.”