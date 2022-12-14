HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Christmas inching closer, restaurants are seeing a big difference in the number of people dining out for the holidays compared between 2020 and 2022.

But there is still a bit of hesitation from customers, and it is no longer from the virus, instead, it is their spending.

The Hawaii Restaurant Association President Sheryl Matsuoka said they are noticing more people sticking to a budget.

“Restaurants are reporting, pre-pandemic, people would come in and order appetizers and maybe a dessert after the meal,” Matsuoka said. “What they are seeing right now is they are ordering the meals so they are grateful for that but they are not seeing the add-ons, Max the way we used, too.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows food prices have gone up by 8.2% over the year in the Honolulu area.

Matsuoka said, “And the projections from our economists is we are going to be dealing with this through 2024.”

The Cafe at Dada Principle Partner Ave Kwok said they are feeling the hike in the cost of materials.

Kwok said, “Recently we do have a lot of price increases to operating restaurants, it is very difficult and material costs, inflations, so, unfortunately, a lot of restaurants had to raise their price and it is a challenge.”

Restaurateurs said a key visitor demographic remains missing, they said tourists from Asian countries are slow to return.

Kwok said, “We’re having some tourists coming back, Japanese tourists but not as we expected it, so hopefully we’ll get better in the next few months.”

He said a silver lining is the support from locals, his restaurants will remain open during Christmas with reservations coming in.

Matsuoka said many restaurants will remain open during the holidays, but there are some that will have to close simply because they will not have enough staff to work.

“I was told there is a large part of restaurants that are going to be open because they are typically open on holidays,” Matsuoka said. “And then there are a few restaurants maybe the neighborhood restaurants that are going to take Christmas day off.”