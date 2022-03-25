HONOLULU (KHON2) — Restaurant Suntory will be reopening their doors this Sunday March 27 at the Royal Hawaiian Center after an enhanced renovation.

The restaurant now has a new Tokiwa sushi counter which offers a different dining experience. Tokiwa translates to ‘eternal’ as it allows guests to step into a new realm, savoring a world-class omakase meal in an intimate atmosphere.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“We celebrate the return of world-class Japanese cuisine with the re-opening of Restaurant Suntory, which is the only original tenant who has operated continuously since the Center’s opening in 1980,” said Marleen Akau, Royal Hawaiian Center Vice President, General Manager. “This significant refurbishment displays their ongoing dedication to provide a high level guest experience that has made them a longtime favorite in Waikiki. We are honored to house a distinguished brand and the only remaining Restaurant Suntory in the United States.”

Restaurant Suntory will continue to offer guests teppanyaki, kaiseki, nabe and washoku. In addition, their signature Suntory-brand beverages will be available including their award-winning whiskey, top-selling pilsner, and craft spirits.

Courtesy: Restaurant Suntory/Royal Hawaiian Center

Courtesy: Restaurant Suntory/Royal Hawaiian Center

Courtesy: Restaurant Suntory/Royal Hawaiian Center

Courtesy: Restaurant Suntory/Royal Hawaiian Center

Courtesy: Restaurant Suntory/Royal Hawaiian Center

“Our team looks forward to honoring the Japanese legacy by continuing to evolve while serving our guests with omotenashi hospitality,” said Nobuyuki Aoyama, Restaurant Suntory General Manager. “We are proud to be a cherished mainstay at the Royal Hawaiian Center over the past 42 years and look forward to many more.”

Restaurant Suntory opened in Hawaii in 1980 with the goal of sharing Japanese culture and cuisine under the Suntory brand name. It is the sole remaining Restaurant Suntory in the USA and enjoys a stellar legacy of service to Hawaii residents and visitors, both domestic and international.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

Their restaurant is located on the third level of Royal Hawaiian Center, Restaurant Suntory is open daily for lunch from 11:30am-1:30pm and dinner from 5:30-9:30pm. For reservations and information, head to their website.