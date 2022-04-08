HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is plenty of demand for celebrating special occasions, one restaurant owner said they are getting hundreds of reservations for Easter alone.

More and more people are leaving virtual celebrations behind, and choosing to make plans in person.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The 604 Hospitality Marketing Director Devina Maples said their reservations have nearly doubled. She is also expecting a busy graduation season.

Maples said, “We’ve been having inquiries for about 200, 300 people so definitely we are getting back to where we used to be. And we’re definitely full, we have full reservations for graduation parties up until July.”

Restaurants are also going back to selling out their entire locations for celebrations, something that has not happened in at least two years.

Ruby Tuesday Hawaii owner Rick Nakashima said, “We’ll sell it for three hours and everyone is happy and we’ll have a guaranteed income that day at lunch.”

Nakashima said he is also expecting Mother’s Day to be one of his best-selling days. He said these occasions help make up some of the losses, especially as the price for produce and meats continue to increase for the restaurants.

Nakashima said, “Especially the proteins, they’ve gone up 20% to 30% easy, and you know, we haven’t reacted like we could and really raise prices as we could.”

Restaurant owners said more workers are still needed as more people are eager to return to in-person gatherings and said it is a good idea to make calls for reservations soon.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Maples said, “We do have several locations on the island so we are trying to accommodate anyone as much as we can.”