HONOLULU (KHON2) — A recent fire at a Kailua restaurant is causing economic hardships for the owner and employees. The fire forced them to close temporarily and they are missing out on a lot of business during the holidays. They are now hoping for a Christmas miracle to be able to reopen before the festive season ends.

The Honolulu Fire Department said the fire began in the storage room on the property behind Tokoname Kailua, a family-owned Japanese restaurant.

The restaurant owner, Jeff Howdeshell said the fire spread into portions of the restaurant, like the storage area.

“It’s kind of a mess but you can see the office is here and all this is storage,” Howdeshell said. “This is usually a busy time for us. The holidays… it usually, so it’s kind of hurting.”

The ash and soot traveled into other parts of the restaurant, like the kitchen and dining room. They had no choice but to close as they inventory the damage and begin the clean-up process.

It is a tough time for the restaurant’s 20 employees to be without work.

Howdeshell said, “It’s been going on three weeks now and it’s Christmas time, so I wouldn’t blame them if they got other jobs you know.”

The restaurant’s general manager, Janet Ruiz said they are all trying to stay positive and help however they can.

“We have to rebuy and reorder all of our produce so that we can cook stuff,” Ruiz said. “We have to redo our entire kitchen, we just had cleaners come in, so they clean everything, all the filters, all the a/c, sanitize everything so there are no toxins.”

Fire inspectors determined the blaze was due to a failure of the electrical wiring. Fire officials said electrical fires are the most common cause, behind kitchen fires.

Homeowners concerned about the safety of their homes can seek a consultation with a licensed electrician to conduct an inspection.

Home fires also tend to increase during the holidays, there are lots more cooking, candles and Christmas light decorations to keep in mind.

HFD Fire Inspection Thomas Inouye recommends turning off Christmas lights while leaving the house and going to bed. And said never to leave a dried tree outside the home, it could serve as fire fuel.

“If it is a live tree that you’re using you want it as green as possible,” Inouye said. “Watch the needles, if it starts turning brown monitor it more closely.”

At Tokoname, it is not just employees waiting to return to work, but also customers who want to show their support.

Ruiz said, “They’ll tell us, ‘Oh we were looking forward to spending New Year’s Day with you guys.’”

If everything goes as planned they just might. The restaurant has set up an online fundraiser, click here to help.