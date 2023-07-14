HONOLULU (KHON2) — Responsible tourism has been in the zeitgeist for a while now. Lots of agencies are talking about it while some are in the throes of figuring out what it means.

The concept of tourism first began in the 1600s with European aristocrats and was known as the “Grand Tour”. Nobles and members of royal families would travel around Europe in order to become better versed in history, art and culture.

However, it was not until the mid-1800s that mass tourism as we know it today was created.

The Thomas Cook travel agency was the first to embark on this new way of making money. The agency pioneered the world’s first travel guidebooks, package holidays and round-the-world tours.

For business, it was a new boon in the economy. For the Empire, it was a way of ensuring wealthy British citizens continued to financially and politically support exploits abroad.

As we fast forward to the Hawaiʻi Islands in 2023, most people are beginning to see the negative impacts of tourism for tourism’s sake.

But what does responsible tourism mean for Hawaiʻi, its kānaka maoli (Native Hawaiians) and its residents?

For the answer to this, KHON2.com was able to catch up with Tyler Gomes who is the Chief Administrator of Kilohana for the Council for Native Hawaiian Development.

Responsible Tourism

Gomes explained that there is a fine line between responsible tourism and exploitation. With the rise of social media’s thirst for the next exclusive or coolest spot to take selfies and the belief that animals are props for the perfect selfie, Hawaiʻi has been running into its fair share of difficulties in nurturing responsible tourism.

“In this age of using the internet, in particular but also a lot of social media, to find cool spots, find great restaurants, find beautiful photo opportunities, we really run into this line,” explained Gomes. “How many visitors are too many at a particular site when are we overloading our communities, our neighborhoods simply because there’s something beautiful or attractive within it. It is also the question of whether or not everything that is beautiful and attractive should be a destination spot for visitors.”

He went on to explain there is a delicate balance between maintaining Hawaiʻi’s identity and existing as a global destination for tourism.

“In balancing our identity and our brand as a global destination, we have to remember that these islands are home to a vibrant working community who are just trying to get by,” said Gomes. “And these two experiences run up against one another sometimes in conflict. So, we really need to talk about how we make sure that what was once extracted can start to be beneficial for our residents because we know that they’re not necessarily seeing it or always feeling it.”

Volunteering

One of the best ways to give back to the community while you are visiting Hawaiʻi is to take part in the many and diverse opportunities to jump in on an organized volunteer event. There are so many different ways to do this.

“There are dozens of amazing opportunities that really focus on volunteer work. ‘Voluntourism’ is becoming a really attractive area for visitors, and I think that’s what we want to cultivate,” said Gomes. “So, when you go to Disney World, Disney is the attraction; but for Hawaiʻi, this entire state is marketed as an attraction. And as such, the cost, the entry fee, the line you’re waiting in, can be translated into ways to give back and support it.”

But how can you find out where you can volunteer?

“So, in a long-winded way to answer your question, volunteering is a really great way to find out about these opportunities to give back,” said Gomes. “Also, another way is to learn more about the very authentic volunteer experiences is to visit our GoHawaii website, which is our site that highlights all of the sanctioned activities that we want you to visit. The things that we’ve vetted that are authentic, reliable visitor attractions.”

Some of the things you can do to volunteer while in the islands:

Mālama Loko Ea Foundation welcomes you to visit their fishpond to learn about and give back to the land in a way that is meaningful and connects you to place. Be a part of their legacy at Loko Ea fishpond.

Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative is a non-profit organization founded in 2014 that works to preserve economically viable and sustainable endemic/native Hawaiian forests, protect Hawaiʻi’s endangered species, sequester carbon and recharge watersheds.

Volunteers Welcome at the Battleship Missouri Memorial at Pearl Harbor. The youngest volunteers can be 13 with an adult. At 16, anyone can volunteer. There are lots of things to do and volunteer as part of the crew.

Maui’s Coastal Whale Foundation allow volunteers to participate in Coastal Marine Debris Monitoring Program as a community scientist. Simply pick up your supplies (upcycled grain bag donated by Maui Brewing Company and a datasheet) at PacWhale Eco-Adventures’ Ocean Store in Lahaina or Ma‘alaea and then head out to clean up any part of Maui’s coastline or your favorite coastline back home.

Redline Rafting embraces its ecological responsibilities, understanding the limited natural resources our beautiful islands have to offer. It is everyone’s kuleana (responsibility) to take care of our land and ocean.

Surfrider Foundation is the largest network of coastal defenders in the world. Their volunteers are the lifeblood of the Surfrider Foundation. You can join their network and help them tackle the issues that face our ocean, waves and beaches.

There are many more opportunities to volunteer that are listed on GoHawaii‘s website.

But volunteerism while on holiday comes with a bit of advice:

“It’s important not to think of them as opportunities to help an impoverished community out of the dregs of agricultural base work,” explained Gomes. “Volunteerism really is an opportunity to learn about what makes this place very unique. How, in the last 150 years, a host of different cultures from across the world were all brought together and through similar value systems were able to create a community of their own. That’s what is reflected in these types of volunteerism, agrotourism types of experiences.”

Cultural Immersion

Speaking of the diverse cultures that have come together to create the modern Hawaiʻi, there is much to learn about the local culture.

There are so many. From the traditional kānaka maoli (Native Hawaiian) cultural traditions and practices to Filipino, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Samoan, Tongan and so many more.

“There are things to learn about the Hawaiian culture. And by that, I mean that both in the sense of Native Hawaiian culture and the culture of the residents of Hawaiʻi. In general, these can be a classroom for visitors in highlighting our strong value systems, what it means to be responsible, what it means to care for what is given to you because this place really is a gift for all of us,” said Gomes. “Even those of us who are Native Hawaiian, we don’t necessarily own these islands. We’re just here as stewards. And that’s something that we think can be passed on.”

So, when you are out walking around the islands, stop and talk story with some of the locals you encounter. They will have stories and adventures that you can only dream of gaining access to.

Take the time to get to know the people who are in your world while you are in Hawaiʻi. Every person here has a story about how or why they choose to live and grow here.

Local Sports Groups

Hawaiʻi does not have a shortage of outdoor sporting activities. While many have set teams that compete throughout the year, there are still opportunities to go have fun with local amateur athletes and get in a game or two.

Kickball — Honolulu has a thriving kickball league. While their teams and tournaments are set, they do host pick-up games and practices that visitors can easily jump into and have fun.

Softball — Honolulu’s softball league is much the same. Pick-up games are always open along with practices. Don’t forget about the games, though. Although you may not be on a team, you can still enjoy the hotdogs and homeruns.

Flag Football — Hawaiʻi’s flag football league has become a pretty big deal over the last few years. They hosted the world championships in October 2022. While they also have set teams and schedules, there are always opportunities to play in pick-up games and practices. And you’ll definitely want to attend the tournaments.

Hiking — The hiking group is completely open. There are no teams. There are no tournaments. This group provides access to information on hikes and people who already know them. You can hop into any group without any prior practice.

There are also surfing, swimming and pickleball groups that provide ample opportunity to expand your athletic repertoire.

But what does it mean to be “responsible”?

For most, a holiday or vacation is a respite from the daily grind. Often, it is very difficult to leave the anxiety, depression and resultant anger that typically plagues our lives.

So, when we go on holiday, this emotional baggage joins our physical baggage and can interfere with the absorption of our time away from the usual.

This can make it a bit more difficult to even think about being a responsible tourist let alone researching how to be one.

“We should really be focusing on the aspects of Aloha that are aligned with that concept of kuleana [responsibility],” said Gomes. “What responsibility do you have as a visitor in someone else’s home? You know, what responsibility do you have? How do you responsibly enjoy yourself? How do you hike, swim, engage with wildlife in a way that’s respectful and reflective of being a good guest? But more than that; it’s going to take a lot of work in the marketing and the educational areas.”

What responsibilities do you have as a visitor to Hawaiʻi? This is a good question to ponder as you plan your visit. It is important to remember that you are coming to someone’s home, their place of safety and ʻohana (family).