Responders working to put out brush fire in Kihei, 375 acres burned

(Maui Fire Dept)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui firefighters are responding to an ongoing fire in Kihei, Wednesday, October 2, around 9 a.m.

The fire broke out on the upper slopes of a mountain in the vicinity of North Kihei Road and the Honoapiilani Highway intersection.

Responders are working on the fire’s containment as three chopper units make water drops.

Around 12:45 p.m. the Honoapiilani Highway was closed from Kapoli Street in Maalaea to the Lahaina Pali Trail parking lot in Ukumehame.

According to the Maui Fire Department, the fire is making its way toward the highway along the Pali.

So far, Kahaeawa Wind Farm employees have been evacuated.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

As if 1 p.m. fire officials say that the fire has burned around 375 acres of land.